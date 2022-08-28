534 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in UAE

  1. Home
Published August 28th, 2022 - 12:14 GMT
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 217,582 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 534 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 1,013,865.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths remaining unchanged at 2,341.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 649 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 992,665.


