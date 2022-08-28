India Reports Over 9,400 Covid-19 Cases in 24Hrs

India recorded as many as 9,436 new cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

India's active caseload stands at 86,591, which accounts for a total of 0.19 per cent of total cases.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.62 per cent. As many as 9,999 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,37,93,787.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, the government data informed that over 211.66 crore vaccine doses had been administered under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March 2022. So far, more than 4.02 Cr (4,02,51,855) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years also started from 10 April 2022 onwards.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, and advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and Union Territories (UTs) for enabling better planning by them and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain.



As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

