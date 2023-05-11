5.4 Magnitude earthquake hits Tokyo

  1. Home
Published May 11th, 2023 - 10:32 GMT
Shutterstock
ALBAWABA An earthquake of 5.4 struck hit Tokyo and its surrounding areas, causing minor damage and injuring several people, its center in Chiba prefecture, southeast of Tokyo.

According to the weather agency, the quake occurred in southern Chiba prefecture at 4:16 am local time at a depth of 40 km, measuring upper 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale, which peaks at 7.

The office cautioned that shudders on a comparative scale could happen for about seven days.


The quake was felt in the Japanese capital of Tokyo, and no tsunami warning has been issued. 

