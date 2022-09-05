A 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Southern Iran

ALBAWABA - A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran, its being reported.

Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran. — Moddke (@moddke) September 5, 2022

Tehran Times reported: An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter Scale struck the city of Fin, southern Hormozgan province, 54 kilometers northwest of the capital port city of Bandar Abbas. The earthquake occurred at 13:44 local time at the depth of 14 kilometers, the Iranian Seismological Center reported.

This time no casualties were reported: On July 2, an earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale struck the port city of Bandar Khamir in Hormozgan, leaving 5 dead and 44 injured and the incident cut power lines in around 30 villages with 2,500 families in the region Iran's English daily stated.

Tremors occur regularly in this part of the country as stated by news.