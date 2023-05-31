Breaking Headline

Sudan

Sudan army suspends truce talks

May 31st, 2023

ALBAWABA - Sudanese army suspends truce talks with paramilitary foes, AFP reported citing a Sudanese official on Wednesday. According to the Sudanese official, the army decided to withdraw from peace ...

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 5.7 Magnitude earthquake jolts Auckland coasts

5.7 Magnitude earthquake jolts Auckland coasts

Published May 31st, 2023 - 05:43 GMT
Breaking News

ALBAWABA - The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that a 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Auckland Islands, New Zealand on Wednesday.

According to New Zealand's GeoNet monitoring agency, the epicenter was 33 kilometers (21 miles) beneath the earth's surface. There was no immediate tsunami warning, and no damage to the New Zealand mainland was reported.

Tags:earthquakeNew ZealandAuckland

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...