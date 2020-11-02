At 5,877 Covid Cases Jordan Records Biggest Ever Virus Spike in a Single Day

Jordan recorded a whopping 5,877 COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the caseload to some 81,743, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).



In its daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, the MoH said that 3,361 cases were recorded in Amman, 884 in Zarqa, 623 in Irbid, 294 in Balqa, 197 in Maan, 108 in Ajloun, 107 in Aqaba, 87 in Karak, 75 in Jerash, 75 in Mafraq, 58 in Tafilah and 8 in Madaba.



Forty-seven people succumbed to COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, as the death toll stands at 913, the MoH added.



A total of 217 patients were admitted to hospitals as the total number of cases in hospitals surpasses 1,696, while 118 had people had recovered and were discharged.



In its effort to combat the spread of the disease, the epidemiological tracing teams conducted some 33,846 COVID-19 tests today, as the tally surpasses1.91 million, the MoH added.



Amid a vertiginous rise in the number of cases, the MoH urged people to abide by health measures, wearing masks and gloves, and to commit to defense orders that prohibit holding gatherings of more than 20 people, highlighting the importance of downloading the "Aman" and "Sihtak" apps.

This article has been adapted from its original source.