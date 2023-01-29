5.9 quake jolts Iran

ALBAWABA - A 5.9 earthquake jolted Iran, killing at least three people and injuring 816 others, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

The agency quoted Mohammad Sadiq Mutaddin, the governor of Western Azerbaijan, as saying that to verify the extent of potential damage, "assessment teams were dispatched to a radius of 30 kilometers" from late Saturday's quake epicenter.

"The establishment of camps to accommodate residents and the distribution of tents in villages are among the topics on the agenda," he said.

He noted that the armed forces "provided good facilities and support from neighboring governorates, especially East Azerbaijan."

IRNA reported that the tremor was so strong that it was felt in several regions in West Azerbaijan Province, causing concern among residents.

It was also felt in several cities, including the provincial capital of Tabriz in the neighboring province of East Azerbaijan.