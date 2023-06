ALBAWABA - A shooting incident happened at a gas station near the Eli Settlement in the West Bank, where at least 6 were injured and 3 were announced dead. The Israeli army confirmed the incident, saying that they neutralized one of the shooters, the other one is still at large.

The Eli settlement chairman Ariel Elmaliach called on the residents to stay in their houses and follow the instructions of the security forces, Jerusalem Post reported.