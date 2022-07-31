A 60-Year-Old Palestinian Dies After Being Shot by Israeli Forces

A 60-year-old Palestinian man, whom his family has described as mentally challenged, has succumbed to the injuries he received in an attack by Israeli forces days ago.

The official Palestinian Wafa news agency carried the story on Saturday. It identified the victim as Hussein Kawarik from the village of Awarta which is located eight kilometers (five miles) from the city of Nablus in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Kawarik had received his injuries from live fire aimed at him by the Israeli forces manning a checkpoint in the town of Hawara near Nablus on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported.

Palestinian Hussein Kawarik was Martyred days after being shot by israeli occupation forces in Nablus pic.twitter.com/pzaq6Zh22s — Hussein (@EyesOnSouth) July 29, 2022

The Israeli military claimed that its forces "spotted a suspect approaching them at a military post," and fired at him as he continued to approach them, hitting the Palestinian man.

Khaled, Kawarik’s brother, told WAFA that his brother died at the Rabin Medical Center in Tel Aviv, where he had been hospitalized.



His family said Kawarik suffered from “psychiatric disturbances,” while Huwara mayor, Wajih Odeh, said that he was "mentally disabled."

Reacting to Kawarik's death, Hamas resistance movement urged all Palestinians to stand together in the face of the Israeli occupation and escalate their resistance against the occupying entity.

Hussein Kawarik, a 60-year-old Palestinian man who was shot Tuesday + critically injured by Israeli soldiers at Huwwara checkpoint south of Nablus, died last night at Rabin Medical Center in Tel Aviv where he'd been receiving badly needed medical treatment https://t.co/c9lMZ6wQvz — Marian Houk (@Marianhouk) July 30, 2022

“The occupation’s disregard for the life of Palestinians and its cold-blooded killing of civilians is a crime that requires intensification of all forms of resistance in defense of our people and land,” Hamas said in a press release on Saturday.

The Palestinian man’s death came just a day after a 16-year-old Palestinian died of injuries received at the hands of Israeli forces.

Amjad Abu Alya was shot in the chest by the Israel occupation forces during a military raid on the al-Mughair village, northeast of the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Israeli forces have killed at least 54 Palestinians throughout the West Bank since late March.

This article is adapted from its original source.