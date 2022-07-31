A 60-Year-Old Palestinian Dies After Being Shot by Israeli Forces

  1. Home
Published July 31st, 2022 - 08:59 GMT
Palestinian man
A Palestinian man carrying a national flag tries to jump a barrier guarded by Israeli security forces, during a demonstration by Palestinians and Israeli peace activists against settlement expansion, in the occupied West Bank town of Salfit, on July 27, 2022. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)

A 60-year-old Palestinian man, whom his family has described as mentally challenged, has succumbed to the injuries he received in an attack by Israeli forces days ago.

The official Palestinian Wafa news agency carried the story on Saturday. It identified the victim as Hussein Kawarik from the village of Awarta which is located eight kilometers (five miles) from the city of Nablus in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Kawarik had received his injuries from live fire aimed at him by the Israeli forces manning a checkpoint in the town of Hawara near Nablus on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported.

The Israeli military claimed that its forces "spotted a suspect approaching them at a military post," and fired at him as he continued to approach them, hitting the Palestinian man.

Khaled, Kawarik’s brother, told WAFA that his brother died at the Rabin Medical Center in Tel Aviv, where he had been hospitalized.


His family said Kawarik suffered from “psychiatric disturbances,” while Huwara mayor, Wajih Odeh, said that he was "mentally disabled."

Reacting to Kawarik's death, Hamas resistance movement urged all Palestinians to stand together in the face of the Israeli occupation and escalate their resistance against the occupying entity.

“The occupation’s disregard for the life of Palestinians and its cold-blooded killing of civilians is a crime that requires intensification of all forms of resistance in defense of our people and land,” Hamas said in a press release on Saturday. 

The Palestinian man’s death came just a day after a 16-year-old Palestinian died of injuries received at the hands of Israeli forces.

Amjad Abu Alya was shot in the chest by the Israel occupation forces during a military raid on the al-Mughair village, northeast of the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Israeli forces have killed at least 54 Palestinians throughout the West Bank since late March.

This article is adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 Press TV. All rights reserved.

