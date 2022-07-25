Jordan King Meets Palestinian President in Amman

King Abdullah on Sunday received Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and stressed the importance of joint Jordanian-Palestinian action at all levels to build on the diplomatic momentum in the region following US President Joe Biden’s visit and the Jeddah Security and Development Summit.

King Abdullah noted the need to continue Jordanian-Palestinian coordination, especially ahead of the United Nation’s General Assembly meetings in September, highlighting Jordan’s keenness to reaffirm the centrality of the Palestinian cause before the international community, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty King Abdullah II, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein, meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and stresses the importance of building on diplomatic activity in the region after US President Joe Biden's visit and the Jeddah Summit #Jordan #Palestine

During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, The King said Jordan is committed to maintaining coordination with Arab countries to support the Palestinian cause, stressing the need to include the Palestinians in regional projects, while empowering them and supporting their steadfastness.

The King reaffirmed Jordan’s full support for the Palestinians as they seek their just and legitimate rights, underscoring that the Kingdom will continue all its efforts to safeguard Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, under the Hashemite Custodianship.

The meeting covered developments in the region, especially the upcoming Israeli elections and their impact on prospects of resuming peace talks between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

Discussions also addressed the importance of maintaining Jordanian-Palestinian coordination to alleviate Israeli obstacles that cause overcrowding at the King Hussein Bridge.

For his part, President Abbas commended The King's ongoing efforts to create a political horizon to resolve the Palestinian issue and Jordan’s keenness on including the Palestinian National Authority in regional projects.

مراسم استقبال رسمية للرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس، في قصر الحسينية #الأردن #فلسطين



An official welcoming ceremony is held for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Al Husseiniya Palace#Jordan #Palestine pic.twitter.com/Ydk1rg1kyc — RHC (@RHCJO) July 24, 2022

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of The King Jafar Hassan and General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni attended the meeting on the Jordanian side.

On the Palestinian side, Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s Executive Committee Hussein Sheikh, General Intelligence Service Director Majid Faraj, Senior Diplomatic Adviser to the President Majdi Khaldi, and Palestinian Ambassador to Jordan Atallah Khairi were in attendance.

