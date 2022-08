ALBAWABA - News from Russia's Ministry of Defence suggest that 600 Ukraine soldiers were killed in one day.

Ministry of Defense: More than 600 soldiers of Ukraine’s armed forces were destroyed in one day https://t.co/QlB8r66Jpv — CableFree TV (@CableFreeTVUSA) August 24, 2022

The news is trending on different social media websites. The soldiers killed were near the disputed Donetsk region.