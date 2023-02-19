6000 aftershocks recorded in Turkey...more is yet expected

ALBAWABA - Turkey recorded 6000 aftershocks following the 7.7 earthquake, which hit areas in Syria and Turkey on Feb.6.

An official in The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said Sunday that the authority had monitored aftershocks every 3 or 4 minutes since the devastating earthquake occurred, 40 of which exceeded 5M on the Richter scale.

The aftershocks, however, are still expected to continue, amidst warnings to follow the highest levels of safety and stay away from damaged buildings.