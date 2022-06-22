A 6.1 Earthquake Kills 255 in Afghanistan

At least 255 people were killed and 155 others were injured in a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit east Afghanistan, according to the country's disaster management authority on Wednesday.

#BREAKING: At least 255 people have been killed and 155 others injured in an earthquake in Barmala, Ziruk, Naka and Gayan districts of Paktika province on Tuesday night.

Local officials say the death toll could rise if the central government did not provide emergency help.

The strong earthquake hit the Barmala, Ziruk, Naka, and Gayan districts of Paktika province on Tuesday night, Bakhtar news agency revealed citing Afghan authorities.

Authorities added the initial death toll adding that the number is likely to rise saying that rescuers arrived by helicopter to save those who are left under the rubble.

“A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses,” deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, Bilal Karimi, separately tweeted.