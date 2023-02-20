6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey

ALBAWABA - A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's southernmost Hatay province in the early evening hours Monday, according to local news reports.

Social media users said the tremor was felt by citizens in Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.

🔴 #BREAKING | 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred in Turkey's Hatay province. — ibrahim Haskoloğlu (@haskologlu) February 20, 2023

Monday's earthquake comes two weeks after a devastating 7.8-magnitude tremor jolted northern Syria and southern Turkey, leaving more than 46,000 people killed, and thousands of others wounded.

Rescue workers and humanitarian agencies predicted that the death toll may likely be much higher, considering that many people remain missing and are feared to be buried under the debris of hundreds of collapsed buildings in both countries.