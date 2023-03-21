6.8 earthquake jolts Afghanistan

ALBAWABA - A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Afghanistan.

An earthquake hit at a depth of 184 kilometer, on Tuesday night, the Afghan Hindu Kush region, according to GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences.

UPDATE: Afghanistan-epicentred earthquake, which was also felt in Pakistan and India, was of magnitude 6.5 according to USGS and EMSC, but Pakistan's meteorological office says the magnitude was 6.8 pic.twitter.com/FsNvom00ue — TRT World (@trtworld) March 21, 2023

However, United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that an earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to USGS, the earthquake struck at a depth of more than 295 kilometer.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 180 kilometres, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). #GeoNews — Geo English (@geonews_english) March 21, 2023

It was reported that residents in the Indian capital, New Delhi, and in the Afghan capital, Kabul, as well as different parts of Pakistan, felt the tremor.

So far, no human or material damage has been reported as a result of the tremor