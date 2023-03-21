6.8 earthquake jolts Afghanistan

  1. Home
Published March 21st, 2023 - 05:31 GMT
Shutterstock
USGS said that the earthquake measures 6.5 on Richter scale

ALBAWABA - A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Afghanistan.

An earthquake hit at a depth of 184 kilometer, on Tuesday night, the Afghan Hindu Kush region, according to GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences.

However, United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that an earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to USGS, the earthquake struck at a depth of more than 295 kilometer.

It was reported that residents in the Indian capital, New Delhi, and in the Afghan capital, Kabul, as well as different parts of Pakistan, felt the tremor.

So far, no human or material damage has been reported as a result of the tremor

