  7 killed in California shooting

7 killed in California shooting

Published January 24th, 2023 - 05:19 GMT
Half Moon Bay
A San Mateo County sheriff deputy stands guard at the scene of a shooting on highway 92 in Half Moon Bay, California on January 23, 2023. (Photo by Susana BATES / AFP)

ALBAWABA - At least 7 people were killed in a mass shootings in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday, local media reported.

The shootings happened in two places; one shooting at a mushroom farm and another near a trucking facility.

San Mateo County Sheriff's office said suspect, 67, was arrested by the police and identified as Chunli Zhao a resident of Half Moon Bay.

One of the wounded people is in a critical condition.

The shootings took place just two days after a mass gun shooting killed 10 people in California's Monterey Park and wounded 16 others.

