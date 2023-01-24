7 killed in California shooting

ALBAWABA - At least 7 people were killed in a mass shootings in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday, local media reported.

The shootings happened in two places; one shooting at a mushroom farm and another near a trucking facility.

San Mateo County Sheriff's office said suspect, 67, was arrested by the police and identified as Chunli Zhao a resident of Half Moon Bay.

One of the wounded people is in a critical condition.

The shootings took place just two days after a mass gun shooting killed 10 people in California's Monterey Park and wounded 16 others.