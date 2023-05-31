7 suspected-ISIS fundraisers arrested in Germany

ALBAWABA - German authorities arrested seven people, who are suspected in sending money for ISIS group in Syria, media outlets reported on Wednesday.

According to the German federal prosecutor's office, the arrested people were four Germans, a German-Moroccan dual national, one Kosovar and a Turkish citizen.

They were accused of belonging "to an international network that supported the terrorist activities of the Islamic State in Syria through financial donations."

German government said that the seven suspects were accused of using Telegram app in order to communicate and send money to ISIS group in Syria.

Germany prosecutor further added that the network sent a fund of about 65,000 euros ($69,367) to ISIS members, who are detained in northern Syrian camps and in some cases helped finance their escape.

The arrests were part of a nationwide operation against people who had made donations to ISIS via the group, Alaraby reported.