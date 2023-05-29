Moroccan authorities dismantle ISIS related cell

ALBAWABA - Moroccan authorities announce capturing of three individuals who are believed to have ties with the terrorist group ISIS.

The three individuals are suspected of being involved in plotting terrorist schemes targeting vital facilities. Central Office of Judicial Research reported to media outlets that "the terrorist cell consisted of 3 middle-aged men, who were planning on carrying out a series of terrorist attacks with the main aim being to destabilize the kingdom's national security"

التلفزيون المغربي:



»» السلطات تفكك خلية موالية لتنظيم "#داعش" كانت تعتزم تنفيذ أعمال مزعزعة لأمن واستقرار البلاد



»» الخلية كانت تنشط في مدينة #طنجة وتتكون من 3 أشخاص بايعوا زعيم تنظيم داعش وكانوا يستعدون لتنفيذ أعمال "تخريبية" تستهدف منشآت حيوية وأمنية#السياق #المغرب pic.twitter.com/wdadZ19MGG — السياق (@alsyaaq) May 29, 2023

According to initial reports, these men swore allegiance to ISIS's so-called prince. They were planning subversive schemes that target vital security infrastructure. During the preparation, the terrorist-group-related cell acquired information on how to assemble explosives.

Suspects are placed under pretrial detention as further investigation into the matter continues.