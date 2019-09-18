74 People Killed Every Day in Afghanistan Last August

An average of 74 people were killed every day in Afghanistan last month, a BBC investigation has revealed.

It reported 611 security incidents killing 2,307 people. Most of the people killed were combatants, including US and Afghan security and military forces, as well as Taliban fighters.

The highest number of casualties occurred on August 27 when 162 people, most of them Taliban fighters, were confirmed dead in air strikes.

The deadliest day for civilians was 18 August when 112 people were killed, 92 of whom died when a suicide bomber targeted a wedding in Kabul and 142 injured in that incident. One-in-five people killed were civilians.

Nearly half of all deaths reported were those of Taliban fighters, a number which comes as a surprise. The group is estimated to have around 60,000 fighters.

Both the Taliban and the Afghan government have questioned the validity of the report.

The Taliban said it strongly rejected the data, calling the report as "based on the daily propaganda of interior and defence ministries of Kabul administration".

The BBC's report claims that the war in Afghanistan is the most lethal conflict in the world, where fatalities in August have been three times higher than in either Syria or Yemen.

The statistics paint a bleak picture of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan, which has been embroiled in almost constant war since 1978. The United States campaign in the central Asian country began in 2001 following the September 11 attacks.

A peace deal between the US and the Taliban seemed likely following almost a year long series of negotiations before President Trump abruptly cancelled the peace talks a week ago.

Despite the negotiations, the Taliban continued to strike civilian and military targets during the same period, and hundreds of Afghans have been killed each week.

Afghan security forces are further bracing themselves for even more violence with presidential elections due later this month. Just this morning, an attack on an election rally by incumbent President Ashraf Ghani killed at least 24 people.

