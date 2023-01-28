8 Israeli settlers killed in occupied East Jerusalem

ALBAWABA - A Palestinian youth opens fire and kills seven Israelis in the Nabi Yaqoub settlement to the north of Occupied Jerusalem, it's being reported.

بعد مقتل 7 مستوطنين إسرائيليين وجرح آخرين فى مستوطنة النبي يعقوب في القدس على يد الشاب الفلسطيني خيري علقم،إسرائيل تصاب بالصدمة وقائد شرطة الاحتلال الاسرائيلي يقول : "هذه واحدة من أسوأ الهجمات التي واجهناها في السنوات الأخيرة". pic.twitter.com/dxl81sEEZF — A Mansour أحمد منصور (@amansouraja) January 27, 2023

Ten other settlers were injured in the shooting attack carried out on Friday night by a Palestinian youth from the Shuafat refugee camp in Arab East Jerusalem. The 17-year-old, named Saleh Ali, was subsequently killed by Israeli security forces.

Mass celebrations in Palestinian Arab cities for the terrorist attack in which a terrorist shot up a synagogue killing 8 Israelis in Jerusalem tonight



A sick society which celebrates death



pic.twitter.com/lO8tiIm4En — Brooke Goldstein (@GoldsteinBrooke) January 27, 2023

News websites and social media platforms are covering the news at length at what is being described as a horrific attack outside a synagogue.

Danny Danon, the Israeli representative to the UN is saying it’s shameful that the @nytimes mentioned that the attack in Jerusalem today within the context of a deadly month in West Bank.



30 Palestinians killed in 3 weeks of the new year, but god forbid context is given. pic.twitter.com/D2eWN1Cll6 — Mariam Barghouti مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) January 28, 2023

The Palestinian youth opened fire at the settlers who occupy lands belonging to the Palestinian Jerusalem-area village of Beit Hanina according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

WATCH: Colonial Israeli settlers brutally attack Palestinians at the Christian quarter in Jerusalem's Old City. pic.twitter.com/Ci8mTwAJfO — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) January 26, 2023

This latest attack is being suggested as a tit-for-tat killing. This operation comes a day after an Israeli military raid targeted the town of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp in the northern West Bank, killing nine Palestinians and wounding 20 others according to the Palestine Chronicle. It points out 30 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of this year.