8 Israeli settlers killed in occupied East Jerusalem

Published January 28th, 2023 - 05:33 GMT
Scene at the site of a reported attack in a settler neighborhood
Scene at the site of a reported attack in a settler neighborhood in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem on January 27, 2023. At least seven people were killed in a shooting outside a synagogue in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on Friday January 27, 2023. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP)

ALBAWABA - A Palestinian youth opens fire and kills seven Israelis in the Nabi Yaqoub settlement to the north of Occupied Jerusalem, it's being reported.

Ten other settlers were injured in the shooting attack carried out on Friday night by a Palestinian youth from the Shuafat refugee camp in Arab East Jerusalem. The 17-year-old, named Saleh Ali, was subsequently killed by Israeli security forces.

News websites and social media platforms are covering the news at length at what is being described as a horrific attack outside a synagogue. 

The Palestinian youth opened fire at the settlers who occupy lands belonging to the Palestinian Jerusalem-area village of Beit Hanina according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

This latest attack is being suggested as a tit-for-tat killing. This operation comes a day after an Israeli military raid targeted the town of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp in the northern West Bank, killing nine Palestinians and wounding 20 others according to the Palestine Chronicle. It points out 30 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of this year.

