8 Kids Looking for Scrap Metal to Sell Killed in Sudan Blast

An explosion near a military facility left eight children dead, according to Sudanese officials.

The kids were looking for scrap metal to resell when the blast took place.

The explosion happened Saturday in Omdurman, the twin city of the capital, Khartoum, officials stated.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters, the Associated Press reported.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said seven children died at the scene while the eighth succumbed to wounds in a hospital.

