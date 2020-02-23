8 Killed, 21 Injured After 5.7 Quake Hit Turkish-Iran Border

At least eight people died and 21 others were injured in eastern Turkey on Sunday after a magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck near the border with Iran, the country's interior minister said.

Tremors from the quake that centered in northwestern Iran were also felt in Turkey's Van province.

Some buildings were damaged in various villages in Baskale district of the province, according to Suleyman Soylu.

Meanwhile, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said eight of injured were reported to be critical.

The country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has begun rescue work in the region.

Iran earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck West Azerbaijan Province in northwestern Iran on Sunday, emergency authorities said.

The quake that hit at 9:24 a.m. local time (0622GMT) had a depth of 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) and the epicenter was Qotur district, according to the Iranian Seismological Center (IRSC).

Iran and Turkey are among the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. Last month, an earthquake in eastern Turkey killed more than 40 people.

This article has been adapted from its original source.