8 Palestinians injured in Israeli attack on Nablus

ALBAWABA - Four Palestinians were injured by live ammunition shrapnel, while four others were injured by rubber-coated metal bullets, during an attack by Israeli settlers on the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus on Sunday evening.

Ghassan Daghlas, the official responsible for settlement affairs in the northern West Bank, stated that a "group of settlers infiltrated from Homesh settlement site, protected by Israeli occupation forces, and attacked homes in several areas of the village."

He added that clashes erupted after the locals resisted the attack, resulting in four citizens being wounded by live ammunition shrapnel, where four others were wounded by rubber bullets, and one person sustaining bruises from the settlers' physical assault.

Moreover, 55 individuals suffered from suffocation due to the use of toxic tear gas.

Around 50 settlers also pelted three houses on the outskirts of the village with stones, damaging windows of several vehicles on the Jenin-Nablus road.

Two houses were reported to be evacuated due to the density of the toxic gas.