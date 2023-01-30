8 people killed in gun attack on Mexico nightclub

ALBAWABA – An armed attack on a nightclub in north-central Mexico left at least eight people dead and five others wounded.

On the night of Friday-Saturday, heavily armed men opened fire on a nightclub in the city of Jerez. The motive of the attack remains unknown.

It was not immediately clear if the gunmen were apprehended.

The injured were hospitalized, but there is no word yet on their health condition.

Of the eight victims, six died instantly of their wounds, while the remaining two died while receiving first aid assistance. Among the victims were the nightclub's staff and clients.

Preliminary information suggest that the nightclub's area is bogged down by acts of violence practiced by drug gangs for sometime.

The city itself is said to have been exposed in recent years to several waves of violence, forcing hundreds of residents to flee.