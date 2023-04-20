  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 85 Yemenis killed over distribution of financial aid

85 Yemenis killed in money distribution stampede

Published April 20th, 2023 - 06:16 GMT
stampede in Yemen
Graphic content / This screengrab obtained on April 20, 2023 from Al-Masirah TV video footage taken on April 19, shows wounded people in hospital following a stampede at a charity distribution event in Yemen's capital Sanaa. (Photo by AL-MASIRAH TV / AFP)

ALBAWABA - At least 85 people were killed in a stampede in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa during the distribution of financial assistance.

Also Read2m Yemeni children suffer acute malnutrition2m Yemeni children suffer acute malnutrition

Yemeni media reported that 322 others were injured in Wednesday's incident, which occurred in the Bab Al-Yemen area.

Houthi-run Ministry of Interior spokesperson Abdul-Khaleq al-Ajri described the stampede as a "tragic and painful accident."

He added: "Dozens of people were killed due to a large stampede of a number of citizens caused by a random distribution of sums of money by some merchants and without coordination with the Ministry of Interior."

Reuters reported that hundreds of Yemenis gathered in a school to receive financial donations of 5,000 Yemeni Riyal (about $9) days before the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Following the stampede, Houthi security forces imposed a security cordon around the school in Old Sanaa, where the incident took place, and banned anyone from entering the place.

Yemen's Interior Ministry said in a statement that police and rescue teams rushed to the scene to hospitalize injured people.

The statement also noted that police arrested "two merchants" in charge of the aid distribution process that killed dozens.

Tags:StampedeYemenSanaamoney distribution

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...