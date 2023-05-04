  1. Home
Shooting kills 7 teachers in Pakistan

Published May 4th, 2023 - 12:40 GMT
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA A shooting attack killed at least seven teachers in a school in northwestern Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan, Geo TV reported, on Thursday.

The incident took place in Parachinar tribal district, the local television channel said.

Local police confirmed that until then an unidentified gunman had opened fire on teachers in the teachers' lounge.

Police have not issued a statement on the matter yet.

