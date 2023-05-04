Shooting kills 7 teachers in Pakistan

ALBAWABA A shooting attack killed at least seven teachers in a school in northwestern Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan, Geo TV reported, on Thursday.

The incident took place in Parachinar tribal district, the local television channel said.

⛔ #Pakistan | 7 Shia teachers were killed this morning in Parachinar, KPK, by Sunni militants



🔸Parachinar has been a site of military-led Shia genocide for decades



🔸The people of the area have faced extreme violence by Army backed #Haqqani Network pic.twitter.com/is0L8hbIgm — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) May 4, 2023

Local police confirmed that until then an unidentified gunman had opened fire on teachers in the teachers' lounge.

Police have not issued a statement on the matter yet.