92 Dead: Won't anybody help the kids of Yemen?

Marwan Asmar

Published November 21st, 2022 - 11:54 GMT
Children attend classes outdoors amidst the rubble of their destroyed school on the first day of the new academic year in Yemen's war-torn western province of Hodeida on August 21, 2022. (Photo by Khaled Ziad / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The number of children that continue to be killed because of the ongoing war remains horrendous despite the on-and-off talking and negotiations between the Houthis and the different other parties including the ousted Sana' government. 

It's being reported that 92 children have been killed in Yemen between 1 January and 15 November according to Save the Children and as reported by Anadolu. It stated the international NGO issued the statement on the occasion of World Children's Day. The Turkish news agency added the number of children injured in the same period was 241.

The news about the deaths of children killed in the midst of the on-going war which started in 2015, and sees no time limit because of the different and incessant factions jockeying for power - although there was a truce from 2 April till 2 October through two-months renewals but no more - the internet is rife with the death and injury of children and which seem to be on a daily basis.

The social media has been relaying posts about the war and its comparison with the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

The Save The Children NGO pointed out that during that accounting period one child was injured on average per day, adding this is related to the war conditions in the country. Other posts however see the situation in a stark way:

But there is more. Children have been at the brunt of the war on Yemen with thousands killed and injured over the past seven years. Here are two posts:

And the final:

 

