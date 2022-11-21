92 Dead: Won't anybody help the kids of Yemen?

ALBAWABA - The number of children that continue to be killed because of the ongoing war remains horrendous despite the on-and-off talking and negotiations between the Houthis and the different other parties including the ousted Sana' government.

92 children died in Yemen between Jan. 1 and Nov. 15 due to the war https://t.co/NCZpxEnpSt — Milka Schubert 🇺🇦🇨🇿🏳️‍🌈 (@Milka_Schubert) November 21, 2022

It's being reported that 92 children have been killed in Yemen between 1 January and 15 November according to Save the Children and as reported by Anadolu. It stated the international NGO issued the statement on the occasion of World Children's Day. The Turkish news agency added the number of children injured in the same period was 241.

Children in Yemen demand new truce as one child is killed or injured every day in 2022 https://t.co/TmScKxQFmS — kepetade@decabg.eu (@kepetade) November 19, 2022

The news about the deaths of children killed in the midst of the on-going war which started in 2015, and sees no time limit because of the different and incessant factions jockeying for power - although there was a truce from 2 April till 2 October through two-months renewals but no more - the internet is rife with the death and injury of children and which seem to be on a daily basis.

The social media has been relaying posts about the war and its comparison with the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

While there are children who wish for the return of their country carrying the World Cup

there are thousands of children who wish the return of their moms, dads, sisters, brothers, and loved ones who got killed by the US-Saudi aggression jets!!?#WorldChildrensDay — حسين حسين شرف الكبسي (@Sehsnow73) November 20, 2022

The Save The Children NGO pointed out that during that accounting period one child was injured on average per day, adding this is related to the war conditions in the country. Other posts however see the situation in a stark way:

Despite the positive gains made for children during the nationwide truce, more than 330 #Yemeni children have been killed or injured in the war so far this year. @save_children



🔗https://t.co/uetc0DGig4#Children #Yemen #HumanRights #Peace #conflict — IPRC (@ibam_tr) November 21, 2022

But there is more. Children have been at the brunt of the war on Yemen with thousands killed and injured over the past seven years. Here are two posts:

Since the beginning of Saudi aggression in Yemen, now in its eighth year, more than 10,200 children have been killed and thousands were injured. — ISmaeel.AL (@ISmaeelAL7) November 19, 2022

