About 100 killed in Myanmar junta airstrike

ALBAWABA - Myanmar junta carried out a deadly airstrike on the Kantbalu township in the Sagaing region on Tuesday killing about 100 people, National Unity Government Myanmar (NUG) posted.

Junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun confirmed on Tuesday night the attack on the village which killed around 100 including women and children.

The official said: "There was (a People's Defence Force) office opening ceremony … (Tuesday) morning about 8 a.m. at Pazigyee village."

About 100 people of Kanbalu, #Sagaing including children and women were killed by #Myanmar #MilitaryJunta' #Airstrikes. The world must act quickly to assist the people of Myanmar to #EndImpunity of #junta.

However, the junta official reportedly said that not all the deaths resulted from the junta strike, but "according to the ground information, people were killed not because of our attack only. There were some mines planted by PDF around that area."

Furthermore, the spokesperson of the NUG prime minister's office requested the international community to take quick action to help people to end the military’s brutality.

According to The Irrawaddy local media, a junta aircraft dropped two bombs and fired on the village where people gathered to open a new town office.

Statement on Terrorist Military airstrike against Pazigyee village

Statement on Terrorist Military airstrike against Pazigyee village

11 April, 2023

Myanmar's NUG ministry of defense released a statement on Tuesday condemning the deadly bombing of the Pazigyee village. The statement read: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives and those who are wounded."

Thousands of people have been killed across Myanmar since the military junta took over power in a coup in February 2021. Former elected Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was later sentenced to 33 years in jail during secretive trials.