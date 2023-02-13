Bomb blast kills 3 in Myanmar

ALBAWABA - At least 3 people were killed in a bomb blast that targeted a railway station in Myanmar on Monday, according to the junta and local media.

The blast took place in a station at Nyaunglaybin township in Bago region at noon.

Media also reported that 9 were wounded in the bomb blast. Myanmar junta released a statement blaming anti-coup "People's Defence Forces" (PDFs) for the attack, without offering evidence, AFP reported.