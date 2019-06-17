Activist Joshua Wong Promises to Join Hong Kong Protests

A prominent student activist in Hong Kong who was released on Monday pledged to join ongoing demonstrations against a controversial extradition bill, Hong Kong media reported.

Joshua Wong, a 22-year-old pro-democracy activist who just walked out of prison after a three-month of stint for contempt of court, said he would join the rally to fight against the contentious bill until the government conceded, according to the South China Morning Post daily.

"I call on Carrie Lam [Chief Executive] to step down, completely withdraw the extradition bill and retract the definition of 'riot' for Wednesday’s confrontation…I will join the fight with Hong Kong people against the bill until the government backs down," the daily quoted Wong.

A highly disputed bill which would allow the transfer of prisoners from Hong Kong to mainland China for trial was strongly objected by locals and triggered unprecedented mass demonstrations.





The rally’s organizers said over a million protesters took to the streets on Sunday to force Lam to completely withdraw the bill instead of just suspend it, which she did last week.

Angeline Chan, of the Hong Kong-based Progressive Lawyers Group (PLG), told Anadolu Agency that the government proposed an amendment to an ordinance which would allow the extradition of suspects including those accused of murder and rape to mainland China, Taiwan and Macau.

"If the amendment to ordinance is passed, which most likely will pass through since pro-establishment lawmakers are in majority, any person sought by China will be extradited easily -- but what is more concerning is the new law will not have sufficient safeguards," said Chan, who is part of the advocacy group for human rights.

Up until 1996, Hong Kong was a British colony. At present, it remains an autonomous Chinese territory, which makes Beijing responsible for its foreign and defense policies.

