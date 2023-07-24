Aden airport devastated by fierce storm, several injuries

Highlights
According to reports, advertising billboards, windows, and metal barriers collapsed due to the forceful winds and rain. The airport's main building in Khormaksar sustained extensive damage.
ALBAWABA- Aden International Airport in Yemen suffered significant damage as a powerful storm struck early on Monday, shattering its glass facade and causing injuries to multiple travelers and staff.
Yemenia Airways' scheduled flight to Jeddah had to be postponed. Authorities, led by Minister of Transport Abdulsalam Humeid, visited the airport to assess the damage and provide necessary aid for the recovery process.