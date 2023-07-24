Aden airport devastated by fierce storm, several injuries

ALBAWABA- Aden International Airport in Yemen suffered significant damage as a powerful storm struck early on Monday, shattering its glass facade and causing injuries to multiple travelers and staff.

مدير #مطار_عدن الدولي عبد الرقيب العمري يقول إن ما لا يقل عن 8 أشخاص من بينهم مسافرون وموظفون بالمطار أصيبوا في عاصفة رعدية ممطرة ضربت مدينة #عدن الساحلية جنوب #اليمن وألحقت أضرارًا جسيمة بمبنى المطار.



حفظ الله اليمن وأهلها الطيبيين#فراس_الماسي pic.twitter.com/LF2326FHgO — فراس الماسي | Firas Almasi 💎 (@FAlmasee2) July 24, 2023

The coastal Yemeni city of Aden bore the brunt of the severe weather, with strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rain. According to reports, advertising billboards, windows, and metal barriers collapsed due to the forceful winds and rain. The airport's main building in Khormaksar sustained extensive damage.

Yemenia Airways' scheduled flight to Jeddah had to be postponed. Authorities, led by Minister of Transport Abdulsalam Humeid, visited the airport to assess the damage and provide necessary aid for the recovery process.