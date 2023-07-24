  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Aden airport devastated by fierce storm, several injuries

Aden airport devastated by fierce storm, several injuries

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published July 24th, 2023 - 09:04 GMT
Aden
Twitter/@khaledaalnasi
Highlights
According to reports, advertising billboards, windows, and metal barriers collapsed due to the forceful winds and rain. The airport's main building in Khormaksar sustained extensive damage.

ALBAWABA- Aden International Airport in Yemen suffered significant damage as a powerful storm struck early on Monday, shattering its glass facade and causing injuries to multiple travelers and staff. 

Also ReadYemen's southern areas plagued by protests amid power cuts and currency crisisYemen's southern areas plagued by protests amid power cuts and currency crisis

The coastal Yemeni city of Aden bore the brunt of the severe weather, with strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rain. According to reports, advertising billboards, windows, and metal barriers collapsed due to the forceful winds and rain. The airport's main building in Khormaksar sustained extensive damage. 

Yemenia Airways' scheduled flight to Jeddah had to be postponed. Authorities, led by Minister of Transport Abdulsalam Humeid,  visited the airport to assess the damage and provide necessary aid for the recovery process.

Also ReadYemen's southern areas plagued by protests amid power cuts and currency crisis A shocking self-immolation of a vendor in Aden
Tags:YemenAden Airportstormdamageinjuries

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now