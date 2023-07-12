Yemen's southern areas plagued by protests amid power cuts and currency crisis

ALBAWABA- Protests in Aden and Hadramout, southern areas of Yemen, have persisted for a second consecutive night, driven by frustrations over power cuts and the alarming devaluation of the currency in regions under the recognized government's control.

Night protests have resulted in the closure of major roads, serving as a demonstration against the deterioration of essential services and the persistence of extensive power outages in the sweltering coastal city of Aden. The collapse of the Yemeni rial has further reached unprecedented levels in areas under legitimate government control, with the exchange rate reaching 1500 Yemeni rial per 1 USD.

عدن.. احتجاجات ليلية في مديرية المنصورة وإغلاق للطريق الرئيسي احتجاجاً على انهيار الخدمات ووصول انقطاعات الكهرباء لأكثر من سبع ساعات في المدينة الساحلية شديدة الحرارة pic.twitter.com/Kl2eMQJGy2 — المصدر أونلاين (@almasdaronline) July 12, 2023

The Southern Transitional Council (STC), the de facto ruling armed group in Aden has failed to quell the unrest as public anger intensifies. Calls for the removal of armed groups and a revolution to eradicate corruption, including the STC, are growing louder. In places like Aden and Hadramout, where summer temperatures soar, people endure recurring power cuts lasting up to 7-8 hours daily, without any tangible solutions from the internationally recognized government to alleviate their suffering and address the skyrocketing prices.

Head of the Presidential Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, based in Riyadh, has vowed to take immediate action to alleviate the people's hardships and address the pressing issues. However, if this dire situation persists, there is a risk of it spiraling out of control, potentially leading to widespread protests in the internationally recognized government areas of control, demanding an end to the tragic circumstances characterized by the absence of essential services and the crumbling of public institutions.

