Afghan Bomb Blast Kills 6 People
Afghan security forces stand alert at the site of a bomb blast in Kabul in 2015. (AFP)
A roadside bomb killed six civilians on Monday in eastern Afghanistan, local authorities said.
Shah Mohammad Arya, police spokesperson for the Paktika Province, told reporters that six others were also injured in the explosion, including some critically.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
