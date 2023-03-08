Afghan women protest for basic rights

ALBAWABA - Afghan women marked International Women's Day on Wednesday by protesting the Taliban's strict rules and calling for their rights.

During the protest in the capital Kabul, women were heard chanting: "right, justice, freedom" and "a powerful woman, a powerful society."

Since the Taliban take over power in Afghanistan in August 2021, Afghan women were deprived of their basic rights such as work and education.

"Sharia is an excuse, the goal is to eliminate women" – women protesters chanting in Kabul.



On the eve of March 8th, women in Afghanistan took to the streets once again to protest against the Taliban's continued violations of their rights, despite the serious risks of detention. pic.twitter.com/qXXbCUMPae — Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) March 7, 2023

"Today, all of the past 20 years of progress have been erased, and the Taliban have excluded Afghan women from all parts of society," journalist and television presenter Nafeesa Malali said.

Two days before International Women's Day, Afghan women held a demonstration outside Kabul University on Monday to protest the ruling Taliban’s ban on female education as their male peers returned to school for a new academic year.