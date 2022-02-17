The Afghani Ryan: Pray For a Child Who Fell Down a Well

Baby Haideri is bracing for help after falling into a deep well in Afghanistan's Zabul province. The child has been stuck inside the well for 45 hours as rescue teams are underway to save him.

Social media users have launched a campaign and hashtags, including #saveHaideri, #انقذوا_ريان_الافغاني (save the Afghani Ryan) and #حيدر_وژغورئ, were widely shared with the aim to save the 10-year-old boy Haideri.

اللهم أخرج الطفل حيدر من ضيق البئركماأخرجت نبيك يونس من بطن الحوت💔😭#حيدري_وژغورئ😰 pic.twitter.com/Wbc2j66p9f — عکرمه مهاجرAkramhMohajer (@2AkramhMohajer) February 16, 2022

According to Aljazeera, the well's depth is believed to reach 25 meters. Rescue teams have failed to pull him up and have decided to dig a hole beside the well to rescue him.

Furthermore, the story of baby Haideri has reminded people of the Moroccan boy Ryan who fell in a 60m well and remained there for 5 days until rescuemen dug a hole beside the well to free him, but unfortunately, he couldn't make it.

The story of baby Ryan has gained wide sympathy from all over the world as some people called him a hero for bringing the world together despite wars and conflicts.