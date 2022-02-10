Again! The Simpsons Predict Ryan’s Tragic Incident

In another not so shocking news, social media users have shared an episode from 'The Simpsons' series which reflects the exact details of what happened with the Moroccan boy Ryan who fell in a deep well with just a small twist.

In the episode, The Simpsons character ‘Bart Simpson’ falls into a deep well. His family and neighbors rush to save him as they start digging a huge hole in order to rescue him. However, unlike the 5-year-old Ryan, the series had a happy ending where the kid is rescued safely.

Social media users went crazy after the controversial series predicted yet another tragic incident in the world. A person said: “Rayan? This cartoon is really terrifying.”

Another said that the episode was shared in 1992 as part of “Radio Bart” and was adapted from a real story dating back to 1987 where a little girl falls in a deep well receiving a huge sympathy and causing a sensation across the world. A documentary film was also produced about the girl called “Everybody's Baby: The Rescue of Jessica.”

انتشر مؤخراً هذا المشهد مرفقاً بعنوان "مسلسل The Simpsons تنبأ بحادثة #ريان



الحقيقة بأن الحلقة صدرت 1992 بعنوان Radio Bart ومقتبسة من عملية إنقاذ طفلة سقطت في بئر عام 1987 وسببت ضجة إعلامية حينها و تم إنتاج فيلم وثائقي عنها بعنوان Everybody's Baby: The Rescue of Jessica McClure pic.twitter.com/n5QxluBZdd — فـــهــ ـد (@fahadq801) February 7, 2022

Ryan is a 5-year-old Moroccan boy who fell in a 60m well in Ighran village, in the northern province of Chefchaouen, on February 1st. He stayed locked inside for 4 days and later on was found dead by rescue teams. His story has made a huge impact and was heard by all people worldwide.

What made the prediction less shocking is that it is not the first time ‘The Simpsons’ series has been making good work in representing actual world events. In 2021, the series had predicted the Capitol Riots beside other incidents which were predicted earlier including Kobe Bryant’s death, the COVID-19 virus, and Donald Trump becoming president.