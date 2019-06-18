Afghan's Ghani Calls on London for UK Support

British Prime Minister Theresa May assured U.K.'s full support to build regional consensus for peace in Afghanistan during a meeting with the visiting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, an Afghan official statement said on Monday.

According to the the Afghan Presidency in Kabul, Ghani called upon May at the 10 Downing Street in London in the afternoon for a formal summit following an official invitation. It added the two leaders discussed the fragile peace process as well as a range of other issues of bilateral interest.

''President Ghani thanked for Britain's lasting cooperation with Afghanistan, and said the British government's role for building regional consensus for the Afghan peace process is important and valuable,'' it added.

Pemier May's office said in a series of tweets that the two leaders also discussed the upcoming presidential elections in Afghanistan and agreed that those must be credible and transparent.





''On regional stability, the Prime Minister welcomed the steps toward peace in Afghanistan that President Ghani has taken, as well as his talks with Prime Minister (Imran) Khan of Pakistan. The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s support for these efforts,'' it said.

On this occasion, a new aid package totaling £170 million was announced by U.K. International Development Secretary Rory Stewart for Afghanistan. The package will provide urgent food, water and medical help, including polio vaccinations for children.

The two leaders are set to watch an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between their respective national teams in Manchester on Tuesday.

This article has been adapted from its original source.