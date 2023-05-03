  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Ukraine responds to Kremlin drones attack allegation

Ukraine denies it attacked Kremlin by drones

Published May 3rd, 2023 - 01:01 GMT
drones attack

ALBAWABA - Ukraine debunked Russian allegations Wednesday that Kyiv targeted the Kremlin using two drones the night before.

Also ReadUkraine attempts to assassinate Putin: Kremlin claimsUkraine attempts to assassinate Putin: Kremlin claims

Ukraine's presidential spokesperson Mikhaylo Podolyak said the country "has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin."

He maintained: "Ukraine does not attack the Kremlin because, firstly, that does not (achieve) any military aims."

The Russian government accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin in an attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Russia claimed two drones targeted the Kremlin, but they were both destroyed by the army and special services using radar warfare systems.

Putin escaped unharmed, according to reports emerging from Moscow.

Tags:RussiaUkrainePutinWarKremlindrone attack

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...