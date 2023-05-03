Ukraine denies it attacked Kremlin by drones

ALBAWABA - Ukraine debunked Russian allegations Wednesday that Kyiv targeted the Kremlin using two drones the night before.

Ukraine's presidential spokesperson Mikhaylo Podolyak said the country "has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin."

He maintained: "Ukraine does not attack the Kremlin because, firstly, that does not (achieve) any military aims."

Meanwhile, Ukraine denies reports that it made an attempt to assassinate Putin, says it does not have information on the Kremlin drone attack.#Russia #UkraineRussiaWar️ #UkraineWar #Russia #RussiaUkraineWar #Kremlin pic.twitter.com/udpq2vb6kp — Raja Furqan Ahmed (@furqanraja1122) May 3, 2023

The Russian government accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin in an attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Russia claimed two drones targeted the Kremlin, but they were both destroyed by the army and special services using radar warfare systems.

Putin escaped unharmed, according to reports emerging from Moscow.