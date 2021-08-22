Africans Don't Want Israel in The AU

  1. Home
Pro-Palestinian supporters hold placards reading 'Boycott Apartheid Israel' during a protest to condemn the ongoing Israeli air strikes on Gaza, in Durban, South Africa, on 18 May 2021. [RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images]

ALBAWABA – Africans don’t want Israel to have an observer status in the African Union. This is a decision that was taken on 22 July, 2021 to allow Israel to have an observer status in the pan-African organization.

Then Arab countries, especially Algeria, had been very much against the decision made by the Chairman of the AU Commission Mr Moussa Faki Mahmat.

But a recent article in the New Arab highlights across-the-board Africans and those civil society activists who don’t want to see Israel in their African Union until it ends its occupation of Palestine.

Civil society groups from Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, South Africa and more don’t want to see Israel in the African Union even as an observer.

This is likely to increase.

 

