Again! Joe Biden Gets Covid For a Second Time

US President Joe Biden tested positive for a COVID-19 rebound infection on Saturday but is not experiencing any renewed symptoms, his physician said.

Kevin O'Connor, the physician to the president, said in a letter that Biden had tested negative for the coronavirus since Tuesday but tested positive late Saturday morning, marking what is described as a rebound infection.

O'Connor noted that a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid can test positive for the virus after having tested negative.

"The president has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well," O'Connor said.

"This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time but we will obviously continue close observation."

However, O'Connor added that Biden will reinitiate "strict isolation procedures."

Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21 and suffered mild symptoms including a fever that improved after two full days on antiviral treatment.

"His primary symptoms, though less troublesome, now include sore throat, rhinorrhea, loose cough and body aches," a letter from O'Connor last week reads.

"His voice remains deep. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain entirely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear."

Less than a week later, Biden detailed his recovery in a speech in the White House Rose Garden in which he said he had completed the Paxlovid treatment and was no longer in isolation.

"Thankfully, I'll now be able to return to work in person," Biden said. "My symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick and I'm feeling great."

