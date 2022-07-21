US President Joe Biden: ‘This Is Why I Have Cancer'

Speaking at an event in Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden addressed the many challenges posed by Climate Change and how his administration is "actively" setting policies to tackle the issue. Yet, the US President made a shocking revelation when he talked about "having cancer".

Did Joe Biden just announce he has cancer?



“That’s why I — and so damn many other people I grew up with — have cancer.” pic.twitter.com/lkm7AHJATX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2022

During the speech he gave, Joe Biden reminisced about his childhood to highlight the major changes that have taken a toll on the environment in recent decades, describing global warming and climate change as the "clear and present danger" to Americans.

Biden then proceeded to talk about the many consequences of pollution over the years, referring to his upbringing near "a series of oil refineries in his home state of Delaware". The nearly 80-years-old President then added, "that's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer, and why, for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation".

Shortly after his filmed statement was shared online, thousands of American internet commentators reacted to the possibility of the commander in chief's diagnosis with cancer and wondered about the details of the situation, particularly as he used the present tense, suggesting he was still suffering for the disease.

Does Joe Biden have cancer?

In response to a strong social media reaction, Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates reshared a tweet that highlighted a November 2021 medical report detailing Joe Biden's health situation, which explained that he had several non-melanoma skin cancer cells that were medically treated prior to him becoming the 46th President of the United States.

This is what the President was referring to. https://t.co/8F0NGTei6f — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) July 20, 2022

The November medical report had also triggered wide reactions online at the time of its release, especially since Joe Biden is the oldest-ever President to assume power in the United State's history.