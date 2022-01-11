Airstrikes Kill 17 People in Ethiopia's Tigray

At least 17 people were killed during an airstrike on war-torn Tigray region, aid workers revealed citing witnesses and local authorities.

According to sources, most of those who were killed are women as dozens were also wounded in the attack in Tigray region.

#BREAKING An air strike in the town of Mai Tsebri in #Tigray yesterday killed at least 17 people, mostly women, and wounded dozens in, according to two aid workers. Also on Monday, Biden spoke with #Ethiopia PM for the first time, and urged him to accelerate "peace efforts" — Guy Elster (@guyelster) January 11, 2022

The Tigray War is an ongoing civil war that started two years ago in November. The war was triggered after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) claimed that Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed became an illegitimate ruler because the general elections scheduled for 29 August 2020 were postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.