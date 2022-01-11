Airstrikes Kill 17 People in Ethiopia's Tigray

  1. Home
Published January 11th, 2022 - 09:33 GMT
at least 17 people were killed in the airstrike in Tigray
A man fixes the door of a hotel room allegedly looted by Tigray rebels in Shewa Robit, Ethiopia, on December 05, 2021. (Photo by Amanuel Sileshi / AFP)

At least 17 people were killed during an airstrike on war-torn Tigray region, aid workers revealed citing witnesses and local authorities.

According to sources, most of those who were killed are women as dozens were also wounded in the attack in Tigray region.

The Tigray War is an ongoing civil war that started two years ago in November. The war was triggered after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) claimed that Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed became an illegitimate ruler because the general elections scheduled for 29 August 2020 were postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

