Viral Video Shows 'Prisoners of War' Demonstration in Tigray

Published November 23rd, 2021 - 01:24 GMT
Prisoners of war in Ethiopia
Prisoners of war in Ethiopia's Mekelle region. (Twitter)
prisoners of war protest takes place in Tigray’s capital of Mekelle.

Thousands of people were seen demonstrating yesterday in Tigray’s capital of Mekelle. The video, which has gone viral in a short time, shows where prisoners of war protested a possible civil war that is only going to destroy Ethiopia and affect the Ethiopian people.

The protest was aimed at slamming any possible civil war in the country and to condemn war leaders Isaias Afwerki, the President of Eritrea, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Somali independent journalist and human rights activist, called Bashir Hashi Yussuf said on Twitter.

The demonstration was a collaboration between Ethiopian National Defense Force and Eritrean defense forces, who call themselves prisoners of war. They raised their voices against the death and destruction that both the afore mentioned African leaders are causing in the country while fighting for power.

The President of European Institute for International Law Mahmoud Refaat has shared the viral video for prisoners of war and wrote: “This is merely a sample of crimes against humanity of illegitimate PM #AbiyAhmedAli of #Ethiopia, these thousands here are Prisoner of War on #Tigray.”

He further slammed giving the Ethiopian prime minister a Nobel Peace Prize over his human rights crimes against people in Tigray and the forced displacement of millions of Ethiopians not forgetting the famine caused due to the lack of humanitarian aid.

The conflict in Ethiopia has started after current prime minister Abiy Ahmed postponed parliamentary elections last year citing COVID-19 pandemic and cut the funding of Tigray region. The decisions angered the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), who in turn tried to attack a federal military base in Tigray and tried to steal its weapons, the New York Times reported

Later on, PM Ahmed announced an attack on Tigray region and its security forces causing massive famine, displacing over two million people and a forcing a sever lack of aid.

According to sources, Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmad was once a part of the TPLF-dominated government. However, after he took power around 4 years ago, he aimed at weakening the TPLF rule in the Ethiopian government.

