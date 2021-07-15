Al-Burhan Praises The EU Role in Helping Sudan

The Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council hailed the European Union's effective role in supporting the democratic transition in the country, especially in international forums.

Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan called on the EU to continue to support the North African country until it overcomes the current internal and external challenges.

Very encouraging start of my official visit to the #HornofAfrica region. Exchange with #Sudanese Prime Minister @SudanPMHamdok on the transition in Sudan and the regional dynamics. https://t.co/PQ5R2YieAe — Annette Weber (@EUSR_Weber) July 13, 2021

Hi comments came during a meeting with EU envoy for the Horn of Africa Annette Weber on Wednesday, during which he also said the components of the government are working in perfect harmony and seeking to complete the state structure in order to move forward with legal reforms that allow freedoms and establish religious tolerance.

He added that the military component is committed to supporting the democratic transition.



Al-Burhan also said that the transitional government is keen on full stability in its regional neighbors and is working to stabilize the situation in neighboring Ethiopia.

He added that dialogue is the only way to address the issue of the Renaissance Dam, referring to an initiative put forth by Prime Minster Abdalla Hamdok.

Weber praised the efforts made by the transitional government in laying the foundations for the democratic transition, and said the EU was keen to continue supporting Sudan to face its internal and external challenges.

“Very encouraging start of my official visit to the Horn of Africa region,” she said after meeting with Hamdok on Tuesday.

Weber, who was appointed to the position on June 21 to coordinate EU policies with the African region, said she and Hamdok exchanged views on the transition in Sudan and the regional dynamics.

This article has been adapted from its original source.