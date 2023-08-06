Al-Qaeda leader "Abu Al-Qaqaa" arrested in Abyan, south of Yemen

Breaking Headline

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 6th, 2023 - 05:29 GMT
The operation, named "Swords of Haws," was launched in response to increased militant attacks on the Yemeni security forces in recent days.

ALBAWABA- In a major security operation, the Yemeni security forces have successfully apprehended the leader of Al-Qaeda, known as "Abu Al-Qaqaa," in Abyan Governorate, south of Yemen. 

The operation, named "Swords of Haws," was launched in response to increased militant attacks on the Yemeni security forces in recent days.

Additionally, a tragic incident occurred in Abyan, where seven soldiers were killed and wounded by two explosive devices that targeted a military patrol of the security forces.

The Yemeni authorities are taking decisive action to counter the rising threats posed by the militants in the region.

