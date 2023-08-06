Al-Qaeda leader "Abu Al-Qaqaa" arrested in Abyan, south of Yemen

ALBAWABA- In a major security operation, the Yemeni security forces have successfully apprehended the leader of Al-Qaeda, known as "Abu Al-Qaqaa," in Abyan Governorate, south of Yemen.

The operation, named "Swords of Haws," was launched in response to increased militant attacks on the Yemeni security forces in recent days.

إنجاز كبير وعظيم فألف شكر لقواتنا الباسلة على مجهودهم الكبير لله دركم ايُها الأبطال

من اخطر عناصر تنظيم القاعدة في أبين "القعقاع" ويعد المسؤول الأول والأخير بالمحافظة عن التفجيرات وصناعة العبوات الناسفة ومن الصعب تحديد مكانه لكثره تنقلاته بالبيضاء وشبوة في قبضة القوات الجنوبية pic.twitter.com/X17JM7gf3z — صمرقع (@khaled7alabdali) August 6, 2023

Additionally, a tragic incident occurred in Abyan, where seven soldiers were killed and wounded by two explosive devices that targeted a military patrol of the security forces.

The Yemeni authorities are taking decisive action to counter the rising threats posed by the militants in the region.