Deadly clash with Al-Qaeda militants claims lives of Yemeni troops in Abyan

ALBAWABA- In a tragic incident, seven members of the Southern Transitional Council forces, including an officer, were killed, and nine others were injured today, Tuesday, in attacks carried out by militants in Abyan Governorate, southern Yemen.

The attack was carried out with mortar shells and hand grenades, followed by clashes that lasted for over an hour. The attackers are believed to be affiliated with "Al-Qaeda," amidst a rising trend of attacks against the forces leading a military campaign against the extremist organization for over a year.

#ابين.. مقتل وأصابة 9 جنود من قوات الحزام الأمني في هجوم مسلح لعناصر من تنظيم القاعدة في محافظة أبين. #اخبار_اليمن pic.twitter.com/CquwesSZoD — أخبار اليمن (@yemnews_) August 1, 2023

According to a military source from the Third Support Brigade, which is affiliated with the "Transitional Council," "terrorist elements from Al-Qaeda launched an armed attack on the brigade's positions in east of Mudiyah District of the South-based Abyan Governorate.

The armed confrontation erupted, resulting in the loss of lives and highlighting the ongoing security challenges faced by the region.

