  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Deadly clash with Al-Qaeda militants claims lives of Yemeni troops in Abyan

Deadly clash with Al-Qaeda militants claims lives of Yemeni troops in Abyan

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 1st, 2023 - 08:31 GMT
flag of Al-Qaeda militant group
Flag of Al-Qaeda militant group. Shutterstock
Highlights
The attackers are believed to be affiliated with "Al-Qaeda," amidst a rising trend of attacks against the forces leading a military campaign against the extremist organization for over a year.

ALBAWABA- In a tragic incident, seven members of the Southern Transitional Council forces, including an officer, were killed, and nine others were injured today, Tuesday, in attacks carried out by militants in Abyan Governorate, southern Yemen. 

Also ReadYemeni teen brutally attacked by Turkish mob in IstanbulYemeni teen brutally attacked by Turkish mob in Istanbul

The attack was carried out with mortar shells and hand grenades, followed by clashes that lasted for over an hour. The attackers are believed to be affiliated with "Al-Qaeda," amidst a rising trend of attacks against the forces leading a military campaign against the extremist organization for over a year. 

According to a military source from the Third Support Brigade, which is affiliated with the "Transitional Council," "terrorist elements from Al-Qaeda launched an armed attack on the brigade's positions in east of Mudiyah District of the South-based Abyan Governorate.

Also ReadYemeni teen brutally attacked by Turkish mob in IstanbulYemeni girl sold for $140 as a "slave woman"

 The armed confrontation erupted, resulting in the loss of lives and highlighting the ongoing security challenges faced by the region.
 

Tags:Yemenal-Qaeda in the Arabian PeninsulaAbyan provinceterrorist attack

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now