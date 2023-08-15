Breaking Headline

Breaking News

Morocco officially submits bid to join BRICS

August 15th, 2023
ALBAWABA - The Kingdom of Morocco has officially submitted its bid to join the grouping of the world economies BRICS amid the upcoming summit in South Africa. The abbreviation BRICS ...
  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Al-Qassam Brigades announce seizing Israeli drone

Al-Qassam Brigades announce seizing Israeli drone

Published August 15th, 2023 - 09:16 GMT
Breaking News

ALBAWABA - Al-Qassam Brigades announced seizing an Israeli "Orbiter K1" drone, east of Gaza earlier yesterday, in a military statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement said that the Israeli drone was on a hostile reconnaissance mission in eastern Gaza. The Israeli forces have been conducting an ongoing surveillance mission of the Gaza Strip using reconnaissance drones for numerous years, as well as monitoring and surveillance of assassinations and elimination of resistance personnel.

Tags:Izz ad-Din al-Qassam BrigadesEzzedine al-Qassam BrigadesPalestineGazaIsrael

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now