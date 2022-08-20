Al Shabab Terrorists Kill 8 After Storming Hotel in Mogadishu

At least eight people have been confirmed dead as security forces battled Al Shabab terrorists who stormed a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a security commander said.

"The security forces continued to neutralise terrorists who have been cordoned inside a room in the hotel building, most of the people were rescued but at least eight civilians were confirmed dead so far," Mohamed Abdikadir said early on Saturday.

The assault on the Hayat Hotel on Friday triggered a fierce gunfight between security forces and the terrorists who are still holed up inside the building.

The Al Qaeda-linked group, which has led an insurrection against Somalia's central government for about 15 years, claimed responsibility.

Security challenge

Earlier this week, the United States announced that its forces had killed 13 Al Shabab militants in an air strike in the central-southern part of the country as the gunmen were attacking Somali forces.

The US has carried out several air raids on the group in strikes in recent weeks.

In recent weeks, Al Shabab militants have also waged attacks on the Somalia-Ethiopia border, raising concerns about a possible new strategy.

Al Shabab terrorists were driven out of the capital in 2011 by an African Union force, but the group still controls swathes of countryside and frequently strikes civilian and military targets.

Somalia's new President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said last month that ending Al-Shabab's insurgency required more than a military approach, but that his government would negotiate with the group only when the time is right.

It continues to wage deadly strikes on civilian and military targets, with hotels a quite frequent target.

