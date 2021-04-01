  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Alexey Navalny Starts Hunger Strike

Alexey Navalny Starts Hunger Strike

Published April 1st, 2021 - 07:45 GMT
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
In this file photo taken on February 20, 2021 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands inside a glass cell during a court hearing at the Babushkinsky district court in Moscow. Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny announced on March 31, 2021 that he has gone on hunger strike until he receives proper medical treatment for severe back pain and numbness in his legs. Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP
Highlights
On Monday, he joked that the soundtrack to his prison stay was "Bad Guy," a hit by American pop singer Billie Eilish.

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has announced that he has gone on hunger strike until he receives proper medical treatment for severe back pain and numbness in his legs.

"I have gone on a hunger strike demanding that the law be obeyed and that a visiting doctor be allowed to visit me," he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. 

Instead of receiving medical treatment he was being "tortured with sleep deprivation," he added.

President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic is serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence on old embezzlement charges Navalny says are politically motivated.

His allies and rights activists say his penal colony is one of Russia's worst and have raised concerns about his health.

Severe back pain

Navalny, 44, said last week he was suffering from severe back pain and numbness in his legs and complained medical staff had neglected to properly treat him.

Since being transferred to Penal Colony No 2 in Pokrov, Navalny has also issued several light-hearted statements likening his prison routine to that of a stormtrooper in the Star Wars films.

On Monday, he joked that the soundtrack to his prison stay was "Bad Guy," a hit by American pop singer Billie Eilish.

Navalny was arrested on his return to Russia in mid-January from Germany, where he spent months recovering from a near-fatal nerve agent poisoning in August that he blamed on the Kremlin.

'Conditions there are close to torture'

Navalny said on Monday that in the past four weeks he had received 10 formal reprimands from prison authorities, including six from guards at his current prison in the town of Pokrov outside the Russian capital.

"If you receive two reprimands you can go to a punishment cell and that's unpleasant, conditions there are close to torture," he said in a post on Instagram.

He said prison officials were currently considering more warnings against him.

His transgressions include getting up before the allotted time, refusing to watch an "idiotic" video lecture and suggesting to the head of his prison unit to "have coffee" instead of doing exercises.

 

Tags:Alexey NavalnyKremlinMoscowVladimir Putin

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 TRT World

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...