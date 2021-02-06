'A Tweet Traitor'! Navalny Case Postponed in Moscow Court

A court in Moscow announced a recess Friday until Feb. 12 in a case involving Alexey Navalny.

The case was opened after 95-year-old World War II veteran, Ignat Artemenko, sued Navalny for defamation after the opposition figure called him "a traitor" in a tweet.

I met with Foreign Minister Lavrov today to discuss EU - Russia relations, which are at the lowest point following the poisoning & imprisonment of Mr @navalny. In an open and frank debate, I requested an impartial investigation into the attempt against his life & his freedom - 1 pic.twitter.com/9gaB3X4sfk — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 5, 2021

The hearing at the Babushkinsky District Court saw witnesses questioned before the court decided to continue proceedings next week.

A separate Moscow court sentenced Navalny to two years and eight months Tuesday, for violating parole.



Navalny pleaded not guilty and demanded his immediate release. His lawyers said they would appeal the conviction.

In 2014, Navalny was convicted for fraud and embezzlement but his sentence was suspended and replaced with six years of probation.

The opposition figure was arrested in Moscow return Jan. 17 from Germany where he received treatment for alleged poisoning by Russian agents.

Russia expels diplomats from Poland, Germany and Sweden over attendance at Navalny protests https://t.co/IDJKBmlT44 — Bloomberg (@business) February 5, 2021

