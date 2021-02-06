  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 'A Tweet Traitor'! Navalny Case Postponed in Moscow Court

'A Tweet Traitor'! Navalny Case Postponed in Moscow Court

Published February 6th, 2021 - 06:44 GMT
A riot police officer searches a detained man during a protest against a court ruling ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for nearly three years, in downtown Moscow early on February 3, 2021. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP
A riot police officer searches a detained man during a protest against a court ruling ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for nearly three years, in downtown Moscow early on February 3, 2021. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP
Highlights
Hearing saw witnesses questioned before recessed called until Feb. 12

A court in Moscow announced a recess Friday until Feb. 12 in a case involving Alexey Navalny. 

The case was opened after 95-year-old World War II veteran, Ignat Artemenko, sued Navalny for defamation after the opposition figure called him "a traitor" in a tweet.

The hearing at the Babushkinsky District Court saw witnesses questioned before the court decided to continue proceedings next week.

A separate Moscow court sentenced Navalny to two years and eight months Tuesday, for violating parole.


Navalny pleaded not guilty and demanded his immediate release. His lawyers said they would appeal the conviction.

In 2014, Navalny was convicted for fraud and embezzlement but his sentence was suspended and replaced with six years of probation.

The opposition figure was arrested in Moscow return Jan. 17 from Germany where he received treatment for alleged poisoning by Russian agents.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...